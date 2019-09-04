79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wildlife officials kill cougar that had threatened jogger

1 hour 12 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 September 04, 2019 9:00 PM September 04, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Four days after a cougar chased a jogger in an Oregon forest, wildlife officials have tracked down and killed the animal.
  
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday that hounds picked up the cougar's scent some 400 yards from where Saturday's incident occurred near Corvallis. Trackers and the dogs followed the scent onto private property, where the cougar was treed. The officials then shot and killed the female cougar.
  
Jogger Peter Idema, of Corvallis, told Oregon Public Radio that when the cougar approached, he screamed and made himself look large, but it kept coming. He said it came right up to him, its ears back, and he kicked it in the face. The lion left only after two hikers and a dog approached.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days