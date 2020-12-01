Wildlife officials investigate illegal shooting deaths of two black bears in St. Mary Parish

Generic image of a black bear.

ST. MARY PARISH - Authorities with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) issued a Monday afternoon news release concerning their search for the person or persons responsible for the illegal killing of two black bears in St. Mary Parish.

LDWF agents say the two incidents occurred in separate incidents, but they're not sure if the two incidents are related.

The most recent killing occurred early last month, on Nov. 9, which is when LDWF says it was first alerted about a dead black bear off of Log Bayou Rd., near Centerville.

After arriving on scene, agents found a deceased 350-pound adult male bear that had been shot by a rifle.

Necropsy studies revealed the bear had been shot a few days before Nov. 9.

The Humane Society of the United States is offering up to $5,000, the Acadiana Chapter of Safari Club International is offering up to $2,500, and LDWF’s Operation Game Thief program is offering up to $1,000 for a total of $8,500 in reward money.

Officials say this reward money is for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the illegal killing of this black bear.

The LDWF Enforcement Division says the other illegal black bear shooting death occurred on May 17, in St. Mary Parish off Hunting Rd. south of Franklin.

This bear was also shot by a rifle and was found a few miles from the bear found off of Log Bayou Road, officials say.

There is a $6,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest conviction for this bear.



Anyone with information regarding this illegal killing should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, citizens can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the “LADWF Tips” iPhone and Android app from the Apple App Store or Google Play free of charge.

The hotline and the tip411 program are monitored 24 hours a day. Upon request, informants can remain anonymous.