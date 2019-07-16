Wildlife officials advise residents to watch for displaced animals following Barry

Photo: St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1

BATON ROUGE - Following the area's most recent weather event, officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say many animals will be seeking higher ground.

Rising waters can force wildlife from flooded habitats into populated areas where they may come into contact with people.

Over the weekend, residents in Livingston Parish found a small alligator in their carport. Video from the home showed a family dog barking at the unwanted intruder.

Officials say residents should minimize their contact with wildlife. Wild animals not posing a threat to humans should be left alone. They also said that feeding wild animals will encourage those animals to remain in the area of their new food source.

Residents should be on the lookout for bears, alligators, snakes, deer, and feral hogs as they seek temporary refuge. For assistance with black bears that may be forced into populated areas, residents can call 1-337-262-2080.