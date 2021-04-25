81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wildlife and Fisheries working to remove bear from tree in Port Allen neighborhood

Sunday, April 25 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have blocked off parts of a Port Allen neighborhood as they try to remove a bear stuck in a tree.

The bear was found on Avenue G in the Oaks Neighborhood. Officials describe the animals as being 200 lbs, and stuck 25 feet from the ground.

So far, Wildlife and Fisheries, along with biologist are on the scene, waiting for the bear to come down from the tree. They have set a trap for it where it will then be transported somewhere where it can be safely released.

Wildlife and Fisheries are asking residents to stay inside their homes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

