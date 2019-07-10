82°
Wildlife and fisheries to help with rescue efforts in Texas

1 year 10 months 1 week ago Sunday, August 27 2017 Aug 27, 2017 August 27, 2017 11:50 AM August 27, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana has dispatched teams of wildlife and fisheries agents to assist with search and rescue efforts in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
  
Gov. John Bel Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo said Sunday in a text message that the state had sent 10 agents, 10 trucks and 10 boats as of early this morning. He says the state also sent personnel to help Texas officials coordinate other out-of-state resources being sent there.
  
In Texas, at least two people are dead and more than a dozen injured due to the storm that has battered the region, including the cities of Corpus Christi and Houston. The storm could linger for days in the region and could unload as much as 40 inches of rain on cities including Houston.
