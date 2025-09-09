Wildlife and Fisheries teams up with OMV to make boat and trailer registration more convenient

BATON ROUGE — Boat and trailer registration should be easier for Baton Rouge residents in the wake of a new partnership between the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Starting next week, an OMV representative will be at the LDWF headquarters in Baton Rouge every Monday from 8 a.m. to noon for boat trailer registrations.

Previously, new boat owners had to go to LDWF headquarters to register their boat, and then to an OMV office to register the boat trailer. With the new partnership, both registrations can be done at LDWF headquarters on Mondays.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue also has a representative at LDWF headquarters every Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help process tax payments on new boat registrations.