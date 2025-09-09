82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wildlife and Fisheries teams up with OMV to make boat and trailer registration more convenient

1 hour 34 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 3:36 PM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Boat and trailer registration should be easier for Baton Rouge residents in the wake of a new partnership between the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Starting next week, an OMV representative will be at the LDWF headquarters in Baton Rouge every Monday from 8 a.m. to noon for boat trailer registrations. 

Previously, new boat owners had to go to LDWF headquarters to register their boat, and then to an OMV office to register the boat trailer. With the new partnership, both registrations can be done at LDWF headquarters on Mondays. 

The Louisiana Department of Revenue also has a representative at LDWF headquarters every Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help process tax payments on new boat registrations. 

