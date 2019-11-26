Wildlife and Fisheries seeking new agents

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for people who want to be field agents.



It's taking applications through June for up to 23 cadets. The six-month class begins in September at the Waddill Outdoor Education Center in Baton Rouge.



The Law Enforcement Division's head, Col. Joey Broussard, says they're looking for men and women who love the outdoors, want to enforce conservation laws and can make it through demanding physical and academic training.



Cadets train to enforce the state's recreational boating laws, the state and federal wildlife and fisheries laws, and general law enforcement work on the state's many wildlife management areas. The academy also covers general law enforcement training required for all state law enforcement officers, plus search and rescue procedures.



Each cadet is assigned to a parish and must live in that parish after training.



Applicants can apply online through the Department of Civil Service website and must score at least 77 on the Civil Service Law Enforcement and Protective Services test, LEAPS 9500 for short.



The department also has a video about becoming a wildlife and fisheries agent.