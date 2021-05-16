75°
Wildlife agents use drone to catch men harvesting polluted oysters
PORT SULPHUR - Two men were charged with harvesting polluted oysters Thursday.
Nelson C. Williams III, 45, and 39-year-old James Garrison, both Port Sulphur residents, pleaded guilty in the 25th Judicial District Court to oyster violations.
The two were caught taking oysters from a polluted area closed by the Department of Health after a December Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries investigation.
Agents used a drone for aerial surveillance and saw the men actively dredging for oysters. Authorities seized five sacks of oysters from the men.
Williams, the captain of the vessel, was fined $900 and put on probation, with various licenses revoked. As the deckhand, Garrison was fined $200 fine and court costs.