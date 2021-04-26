57°
Wildlife agents spent the morning working to remove a bear from a Port Allen neighborhood
PORT ALLEN - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries blocked off parts of a Port Allen neighborhood for much of the morning as they tried to remove a bear stuck in a tree.
The bear was found on Avenue G in the Oaks neighborhood. Officials described the animal as being 200 pounds and about 25 feet up in the air.
Wildlife agents and biologists on the scene waited for the bear to come down from the tree. They set a trap for it and also planned to tranquilize the bear.
Both of these plans failed, but the bear eventually came down on its own, much to the relief of neighborhood residents.
