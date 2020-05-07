Wildfire contained in Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge

A wildfire tore through 12 acres of Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge (May 6) Photo: Rebecca "Becky" Larkins / Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge

LACOMBE - Earlier this week, a wildfire tore through parts of Lacombe's Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge.

On Wednesday evening, a representative of the Refuge told WBRZ the fire had been "mostly contained" and "was an estimate of 12 acres."

The representative also said U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service staff have been monitoring the area to ensure the fire's containment and the safety of the Refuge's neighbors.

The Refuge, established in 1994, is a 15,000-acre area rich in wildlife and in features typical of the Lake Pontchartrain coastline, such as pine flatwoods, oak rides, and coastal marsh.

