79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wild West Stick Horse Rodeo comes to Zachary

30 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, October 04 2025 Oct 4, 2025 October 04, 2025 6:55 PM October 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - On Saturday, the Wild West Stick Horse Rodeo came to town in Zachary.

Children saddled up their hobby horses at Hug Your People Park behind Zachary City Hall to participate in barrel racing, bronco busting, dummy roping and more.

Trending News

Proceeds collected at the event went to the Zachary Rotary Club.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days