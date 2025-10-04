79°
Wild West Stick Horse Rodeo comes to Zachary
ZACHARY - On Saturday, the Wild West Stick Horse Rodeo came to town in Zachary.
Children saddled up their hobby horses at Hug Your People Park behind Zachary City Hall to participate in barrel racing, bronco busting, dummy roping and more.
Proceeds collected at the event went to the Zachary Rotary Club.
