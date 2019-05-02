WikiLeaks' Assange to fight extradition to US

LONDON (AP) - A British judge has said a U.S. extradition case against Julian Assange will take "many months," as he set a new procedural hearing for May 30.

Judge Michael Snow says a more substantive hearing is set for June 12. The WikiLeaks founder has appeared in a London court from prison, where he is serving a 50-week sentence for skipping bail.

Assange says he will fight extradition to the United States, where he is accused of conspiring with former U.S. soldier Chelsea Manning to hack a Pentagon computer. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.