Wife of US diplomat flees UK after killing teen in car accident, British PM calls for her return

Photo: BBC

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, ENGLAND - The wife of an American diplomat who allegedly fled the UK to avoid charges in a crash that killed a British teen was identified over the weekend.

42-year-old Anne Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity after hitting 19-year-old Harry Dunn's motorcycle on August 27 in Northamptonshire, England.

Sacoolas allegedly careened into Dunn while driving on the wrong side of the road. After the crash, Sacoolas admitted she was in the wrong and assured authorities she had no plans to leave the United Kingdom.

Despite this, when police went to her home to tell her Dunn had died in the hospital, they found that Sacoolas had fled the country.



Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, said leaving the country was "a dishonorable thing to do" and urged Sacoolas to come back.

Both Northamptonshire's chief constable and crime commissioner have urged the American government to waive Sacoolas's diplomatic immunity.

According to the BBC, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also spoken out, saying he does not believe diplomatic immunity should be used in the case of a suspect allegedly involved in a fatal crash.