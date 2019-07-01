Wife of St. Helena volunteer fire chief swept away in Colorado creek; 5-day search ongoing

SILVERTON, CO - Authorities in Colorado are searching for the wife of a Louisiana fire official after she was swept away in a creek Thursday.

Tommy and Tessie Strickland of Kentwood were traveling in a Jeep from Silverton, Colorado when their group was forced to cross Pole Creek.

Officials said while in the middle of a relatively small but fast stream, the Jeep stalled, according to The Durango Herald. At some point, Tessie Strickland was swept away.

Tommy is the chief for the St. Helena 6th Ward Volunteer Fire Department.

The St. Helena Fire Department says Tommy Strickland is okay, and his children are visiting him as he recovers in Colorado. They say the search for Tessie Strickland is ongoing, and dogs are now being used to search the area.