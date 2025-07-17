77°
Wife of Oakdale Police Chief arrested in visa fraud investigation booked on malfeasance in office

1 hour 38 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, July 17 2025 Jul 17, 2025 July 17, 2025 2:43 PM July 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

OAKDALE — The wife of a police chief arrested as part of a multiagency crackdown on visa fraud, was herself arrested Thursday after she was accused of conspiring with the scheme's alleged ringleader.

Alison Doyle, 50, was arrested by Louisiana State Police after being accused of helping Chandrakant Patel manipulate the bidding process for two city-owned properties while she served as an Oakdale city employee.

Patel was the alleged mastermind behind a scheme where he would pay law enforcement officers, including Alison Doyle's husband, Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle, to falsify police reports to allow foreign nationals to qualify for U-Visas, visas designated for victims or witnesses of crimes.

For her alleged bidding manipulation, Alison Doyle was arrested and charged with two counts of malfeasance in office. She was booked into the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office Jail.

