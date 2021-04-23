Wife of missing Seacor Power crewman sues company for more than $25M

Seven of the 19 crew members who were aboard the capsized Seacor Power vessel remain unaccounted for as of Friday morning, and the wife of one has filed a lawsuit against the company, according to The Advocate.

Hannah Daspit, the wife of missing crewman Dylan Daspit, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Houston, alleging that the ship's owners are responsible for gross negligence and violations of federal maritime law.

Daspit is seeking damages in excess of $25 million.

Seacor Power capsized April 13 near Port Fourchon, and while six of the men who were aboard the vessel were rescued, another six were found dead as members of the Coast Guard and others searched the waters of the Gulf.

Daspit is among the still-missing seven crewmen who are now presumed dead.

His wife's lawsuit, according to The Advocate, alleges violations of the Federal Jones Act, which governs maritime law; and negligence, gross negligence and unseaworthiness.

The Coast Guard called off its search on Monday, but other divers continued to search the overturned vessel.

On Tuesday these divers discovered a sixth body, later identified as Quinon Odell Pitre of Arnaudville.