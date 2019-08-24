77°
Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in car crash

May 10, 2017
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC

WOODBURY, Conn. - The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic accident in Connecticut.

State police say 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash yesterday in Woodbury. The two had been married since 1983.

ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement the death is a "devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend" and pledged to give Chris Berman "the love and support he will surely need in this hour.

