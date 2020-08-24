87°
Widespread Zoom outage reported Monday
Zoom's video conference software is suffering from nationwide service outages Monday.
"We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them," the company said in a statement to ABC News. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."
As of 9 a.m., the company said it had identified the issue and was still working to rectify it.
The outage appeared to primarily affect swaths of the east coast and parts of Europe, as well as some states along the gulf coast.
