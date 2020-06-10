86°
Widespread street flooding reported in New Orleans Wednesday morning
NEW ORLEANS - An overnight storm dumped rain across the New Orleans area Wednesday, flooding streets and even trapping some commuters in their vehicles.
WWL-TV reports flooded roadways throughout the metro area as a flash flood warning was issued through 10:45 a.m.. Dozens of streets were said to be obstructed by rising water, with one driver even getting trapped in waist-high water on Canal Boulevard.
The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans said they are responding to the rain and have all 99 drainage pumps available. However, the city warned residents to prepare for flooding earlier in the week due to its outdated drainage system.
