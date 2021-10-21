87°
Why your tire pressure decreases in cold weather

Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Many of you have had this problem before. You walk out to your car on a cold morning and notice your low tire pressure light is on. Is it a flat tire? Probably not. It is more so because of a drastic decrease in temperature.

As temperatures decrease, so does pressure.

For every 10 degrees the temperature drops, your tire pressure can drop by 1 PSI (Pounds Per Square Inch). The air inside of your tire is not actually leaking. The air inside of the tire is condensing because of the cold air, taking up less space. This is usually a temporary problem and will go back to normal once temperatures heat back up in the afternoon.

Some of you may have had this occur just this past weekend when we had a cold front move through the area. Friday afternoon we reached a high temperature of 88 degrees, then overnight we had low temperatures drop 30 degrees into the mid 50s!

