Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy Focus Week 10 with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen
In a week where great Fantasy rosters like the Chiefs and the Cowboys are on a bye, WBRZ Sports Reporter Reggie Chatman asks Who2Start.com Fantasy Football Expert Darin Tietgen for help overcoming the issue.
They also discuss the fantasy implications of the New Orleans Saints being back at full strength, as well as who has a chance to pop this weekend in the fantasy world, plus much more.
Make sure to email or tweet @ReggieChatman at rchatman@wbrz.com with Fantasy questions and we will answer them on next week's segment.
Head to Who2Start.com for individual fantasy help and use the code 'WBRZ' for a discount.
Also, take advantage of their mid-season special for $7.99 that will cover you for the rest of the season.
