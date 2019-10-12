Whoops: Semi stuck under I-110 as BR is clogged with football fans

BATON ROUGE – As city traffic ground to a halt early Saturday as fans from east and west made their way to Tiger Stadium for the biggest game this season at Tiger Stadium.

At the height of the rush to LSU, police had to deal with a truck in a lurch- literally.

A semi hauling a piece of equipment got wedged under the I-110 bridge in downtown.

Authorities were on scene trying to figure out how to get the truck unstuck.

Traffic will be an issue for the rest of the day Saturday.

Free parking lots are filling up and once the game ends, thousands of people will attempt to make their way out of LSU.

