Who's a good boy? This weather is for the dogs - quite literally

Tuesday, January 21 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Tuesday's winter storm is the first snow for many dogs in south Louisiana. Check out these good boys (and girls) as they enjoy the cold weather.

Share your photos with us at news@wbrz.com, even the ones without dogs in them.

