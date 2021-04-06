Who is Sharon Lewis?

Sharon Lewis, LSU Associate Director of Athletics and Football

BATON ROUGE - Sharon Lewis, a native of San Antonio, Texas, has been a member of Louisiana State University's community for decades, earning her bachelor's degree from the university in 1991.

Lewis drew attention in April of 2021 when a USA Today report announced her intention to file a lawsuit against a number of high-ranking LSU officials and a Baton Rouge-based lawfirm.

Despite her qualms with certain individuals within LSU, Lewis maintains that she has a deep love for the institution and its students.

Her attachment to the college appears to be reflected in her involvement with its community for a number of years.

As a student, she was an All-SEC heptathlete and high jumper for LSU's national championship women's track and field program. She also worked as a student assistant in recruiting during her undergraduate days in Baton Rouge.

After graduating, Lewis began her career in athletics working for Career Sports International, where she coordinated recruiting efforts and implemented personal development plans for clients.

She then spent four years working for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio as the sponsorship coordinator and assistant to the executive director.

Lewis returned to LSU in 2002, marking the start of a nearly 20 year-long career with the university.

She joined the LSU football program in 2002 as coordinator for recruiting and a mere five years later she'd made history as the first female to hold the title of Assistant Athletic Director for Football Recruiting. She moved into her new role in the spring of 2007.

In 2020, Lewis was again promoted to become the Associate Athletics Director for Football Recruiting and Alumni Relations.

On its website, the university states the following in regards to her promotion: "Due to the success of the football recruiting program, which played a critical role in the Tigers’ 2019 national championship season, Lewis was promoted from Assistant AD to Associate AD."

In her current role as Associate AD, Lewis manages all of LSU Football’s on-campus recruiting activities while directing the recruiting staff.

In addition to her recruiting responsibilities, Sharon also plays a crucial role in maintaining positive relationships with LSU football alumni.

An LSU alumna herself, she is also the President of the National L Club Board of Directors, serving former letterwinners from all of LSU’s sports.

According to LSU's website, Lewis is also a parent to one son, Sean.