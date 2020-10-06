Who could pay? A look at tax bills approved by lawmakers

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers in the state House and Senate have supported varying measures to change Louisiana's tax laws. Only a few have made it to final passage in a special legislative session that must end Wednesday.

Here's a look of what some of the proposals would do and where they stand:

SALES TAX HIKE (House Bill 62)

Increase Louisiana's 4-cent sales tax by another penny on every dollar spent, starting April 1, without many of the exemptions allowed on the other four pennies of the tax.

Revenue raised: $215 million for this year's budget and $883 million annually.

Status: House passed with Oct. 1, 2017, expiration date. Senate passed with April 1, 2021, expiration date. Final version must be reconciled.

___

CIGARETTE TAXES (House Bills 14)

Boost the cigarette tax from 86 cents per pack to $1.08, starting April 1.

Revenue raised: $11 million for this year's budget and $46 million annually.

Status: Passed, sent to the governor.

___

AIRBNB TAX (House Bill 59)

Charge a state sales tax on hotel rooms booked through short-term rental sites like Airbnb.

Revenue raised: Uncertain.

Status: Both the House and Senate have passed the bill. Final version must be reconciled.

___

CAR RENTAL TAX (House Bill 39)

Reinstate a 2.5 percent state car rental tax that expired four years ago, starting April 1.

Revenue raised: $800,000 for this year's budget and $5 million for the state annually.

Status: Both the House and Senate have passed the bill. Final version must be reconciled.

___

PHONE TAX (House Bill 72)

Renew the state telecommunications tax that expires April 1.

Revenue raised: $900,000 for this year's budget and $3.4 million annually.

Status: Both the House and Senate have passed the bill. Final version must be reconciled.

___

STADIUM TAX (Senate Bill 22)

Allow sales taxes to be charged at certain events at Louisiana domed stadiums and baseball facilities starting April 1, like music concerts, not for athletic events.

Revenue raised: Uncertain, with some money earmarked for the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts and the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts.

Status: Senate passed the bill. Awaits decision by the House.

___

ALCOHOL TAXES

Increase the rates charged on liquor, wine and beer, starting April 1.

Revenue raised: $7 million for this year's budget and $25 million annually.

Status: House rejected, could come up again.

___

ONLINE SALES TAX (House Bill 30)

Provide a method for collecting state sales tax from online retailers.

Revenue raised: Uncertain.

Status: Passed, sent to the governor.

___

CORPORATE FRANCHISE TAX (House Bill 19)

Charge corporate franchise tax on more businesses, starting Jan. 1, 2017.

Revenue raised: $10 million in the 2016-17 budget year, $89 million in 2017-18 and $94 million after that.

Status: House passed the bill. Awaits decision by the Senate.

___

TAX COLLECTION (House Bills 18, 28 and 43)

Cap the amount a vendor can receive as compensation for timely filing and payment of state sales taxes, starting April 1.

Revenue raised: $2 million for this year's budget and $8 million annually.

Status: House passed the bill. Awaits decision by the Senate.

Reduce the discount rate a business receives for timely filing and payment of state alcohol taxes, starting April 1.

Revenue raised: $280,000 for this year's budget and $1.1 million annually.

Status: House passed the bill. Awaits decision by the Senate.

Reduce the discount rate for tobacco dealers for expenses related to tax collection, starting April 1.

Revenue raised: $275,000 in state general fund for this year's budget and $1.1 million for state general fund annually.

Status: Passed, sent to the governor.

___

BUSINESS TAX BREAKS (House Bills 55 and 87)

Change what businesses can deduct from their income for tax purposes.

Revenue raised: Uncertain.

Status: House passed the bill. Awaits decision by the Senate.

Lessen a tax break given to insurance companies.

Revenue raised: $8 million in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 budget years.

Status: House passed the bill. Awaits decision by the Senate.

___

Revenue estimates source: Legislative Fiscal Office.