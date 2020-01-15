75°
Whitney Houston among 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Source: The New York Times
By: WBRZ Staff
Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, and Whitney Houston among those to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Photo: The Consequence of Sound

The new inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday morning. 

They include Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers, and Depeche Mode.

In additon to these new inductees, Jon Landau and Irving Azoff are the recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors songwriters, producers, DJ's and other industry professionals who've had a major influence on rock and roll.  

The 35th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for May, in Cleveland, OH. 

