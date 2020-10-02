White House Update: Judge Amy Coney Barrett tests negative for COVID-19

As of 9 a.m. Friday, White House spokesman Judd Deere said Judge Amy Coney Barrett tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning and has not been in the presence of the President since Saturday's ceremony, according to Senate reporter Zach C. Cohen.

The 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has also tested negative for COVID-19, CNN reports.

Barron Trump is in good health as are Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karin as well as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife.

All members of the President's cabinet are being tested after President Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump were diagnosed with novel coronavirus early Friday morning.

The President began feeling exhausted Thursday, ABC News reports, and shortly thereafter tested positive for the virus.

Later Friday morning, CNN reported that Senator Lindsey Graham spoke to President Trump earlier that morning and the president 'sounded good, sounded upbeat.'

Gram said the first topic the president wanted to discuss was the Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

All members of the President's cabinet are being tested, officials say.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who appeared with President Trump at a Presidential debate this week, will also be tested Friday morning.

Biden tweeted well-wishes to the President and First Lady on Friday, shortly before 8 a.m., saying, "Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Trump and Biden did not shake hands during their Tuesday night debate but stood without masks about 10 feet apart for the 90-minute event.

Biden's tweet was followed by a tweet from his running mate Kamala Harris, saying, "Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery."

Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

WBRZ will continue to monitor breaking news surrounding the President and First Lady's novel coronavirus diagnosis.

Watch WBRZ + for updates.