68°
Latest Weather Blog
White House: Trump OK with second shutdown over border spat
Trending News
WASHINGTON (AP) - Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says President Donald Trump is prepared for another government shutdown if Congress won't work with him to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.
Mulvaney says Trump doesn't want to see federal agencies closed again and doesn't want to declare a national emergency either. But he says Trump is prepared to do either.
He says Trump agreed to reopen the government for three weeks to give Democrats a chance to negotiate. Mulvaney says some Democrats agree with Trump's plan to better secure the border, but said they couldn't work with the White House as long as there was a partial government shutdown.
Mulvaney spoke Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community fridge asking for donations ahead of the holiday season
-
Troubled Tigerland apartments fail federal inspection; tenants receiving assistance asked to move
-
18-wheeler plunges into bayou along I-10 at Ascension-St. James line
-
Dash cam captures moment when 18-wheeler went off road, into bayou
-
Paige-Rice Camera Initiative aims to put more surveillance in high-crime areas
Sports Video
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...