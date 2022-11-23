68°
White House: Trump OK with second shutdown over border spat

3 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 January 27, 2019 10:46 AM January 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says President Donald Trump is prepared for another government shutdown if Congress won't work with him to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.
  
Mulvaney says Trump doesn't want to see federal agencies closed again and doesn't want to declare a national emergency either. But he says Trump is prepared to do either.
  
He says Trump agreed to reopen the government for three weeks to give Democrats a chance to negotiate. Mulvaney says some Democrats agree with Trump's plan to better secure the border, but said they couldn't work with the White House as long as there was a partial government shutdown.
  
Mulvaney spoke Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday."

