White House tours to resume next weeknd

WASHINGTON D.C. - The threat of novel coronavirus temporarily put a halt to tours of the White House, but on Tuesday an announcement was issued from the Office of the First Lady, stating that the White House Visitor's Office will resume public tours on Saturday, September 12.

That said, COVID-19 is still a concern and so tours involve a series of new protocol that have been implemented for the protection of all guests and staff.

Those participating in a tour of the White House should expect the following precautions during their visit:

Limited Hours and Guests:

Tours will be hosted two days a week instead of five, on Friday and Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Number of guests is limited to 18% of normal capacity.

Added Safety Precautions:

All guests (ages 2 years and over) are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during their visit to the White House complex.

Social distancing dots will be placed on the ground for guests during the check-in process.

National Park Service, U.S. Secret Service Officers, and Visitors Office staff working the tour route will wear face coverings, gloves, and encourage social distancing when engaging with guests on complex.

Hand sanitizer will be available in multiple locations.

Click here to schedule a tour of the White House.