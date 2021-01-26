White House to feature ASL interpreter in all future press briefings

The Biden administration will have an American Sign Language interpreter at every White House briefing, CNN reports.

Press secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement on Monday (Jan. 25).

"As a part of this administration's accessibility and inclusion efforts, starting today we will have an ASL, an American Sign Language interpreter for our daily press briefings," Psaki said at Monday's briefing.

"The President is committed to building an America that is more inclusive, more just and more accessible for every American, including Americans with disabilities and their families."

The first interpreter was identified as Heather and appeared virtually at the bottom of the screen while Psaki gave her remarks.

The administration was commended for having the Pledge of Allegiance signed simultaneously with its recitation at the inauguration last Wednesday.

According to one statistic, approximately 500,000 Deaf individuals in the United States and Canada rely on American Sign Language (ASL) as their primary form of communication.