White House says more work needed before any Iran sanctions
HONOLULU - The White House says it has more diplomatic and technical work to do before it will announce further sanctions in response to ballistic missile launches by Iran.
The U.S. is considering designating a number of additional targets for sanctions related to Iran's ballistic missile program. Congress has been notified of those deliberations.
Some lawmakers have criticized the administration for what they describe as delayed punitive action in response to Iran's recent ballistic missile tests.
During a briefing with reporters, a deputy national security adviser, Ben Rhodes, said Iran has no say on who the U.S. targets with sanctions designations. He says the U.S. expects protests from Iran, but adds that won't affect the final decision.
Rhodes spoke in Hawaii as President Barack Obama wraps up his Christmas vacation.
