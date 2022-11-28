White House rejects Maduro phone call

WASHINGTON - The White House says it has rejected a request from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to speak by phone with President Donald Trump.



A statement released late Friday by the White House press secretary says, "Trump will gladly speak with the leader of Venezuela as soon as democracy is restored in that country."



Trump said earlier Friday that he wouldn't rule out military action against Venezuela in response to the country's descent into political chaos following Maduro's power grab.



In rejecting Maduro's request to talk, The White House says: "Trump has asked that Maduro respect Venezuela's constitution, hold free and fair elections, release political prisoners, cease all human rights violations, and stop oppressing Venezuela's great people. ... Instead Maduro has chosen the path of dictatorship."

