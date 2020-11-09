White House: Obama doesn't want to serve on Supreme Court

WASHINGTON - Don't expect Barack Obama to wind up on the Supreme Court -- he doesn't want the job.



The White House says Obama's post-presidency plans don't include becoming a Supreme Court justice.



When Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was asked in Iowa if she'd nominate Obama if she were elected president, she responded by saying, "What a great idea."



But White House spokesman Josh Earnest says Obama would prefer to spend his post-presidency handling a wider range of issues than what the high court typically deals with.



Obama himself said in 2014 that he doesn't envision serving on the Supreme Court because the experience would be too "monastic" for him.