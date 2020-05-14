White House dismisses Dr. Fauci's advice about reopening schools

Photo: ABC News

On Wednesday, President Trump dismissed advice from the nation's top infectious disease expert, on how cautious governors and local officials need to be when reopening schools amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

According to ABC News, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House task force, warned that reopening schools too soon could have dire consequences for communities, but his outlook was deemed unacceptable.

When asked about reopening schools, President Trump said, "They should open the schools, absolutely, I think they should. And it's had very little impact on young people."

As schools across the country prepare to reopen, some are concerned because new reports have revealed more cases of children stricken with a potentially fatal syndrome possible linked to COVID-19.

"It's the governors' choice, but their state is not open if the schools are not open," the president told reporters, while hosting the governors of Colorado and North Dakota at the White House, continuing his drive for states to reopen.

Asked about Fauci's concerns with reopening schools in the fall where there are localized outbreaks that might get out of control, Mr. Trump said Fauci "wants to play all sides of the equation."

He made his comments after Fox News hosts attacked Fauci Tuesday evening.

Earlier Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded the Trump White House release highly anticipated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how states should safely reopen, which were reportedly shelved, as President Trump ramped up his push for the country to get back to work.

"The point is that America needs -- and must have -- the candid guidance of our best scientists, unfiltered, unedited, uncensored by President Trump for his political minions," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

"The CDC report on reopening the country is an important piece of that guidance," Schumer said, calling on his colleagues to pass by unanimous consent a resolution requesting immediate release of the report, reportedly titled "Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework."

The White House on Friday claimed the guidelines, delayed for weeks, are still "in the editing process."

While CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield testified Tuesday that the new guidance would go online "soon," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said the delay "isn't very helpful" as his and other states reopen, many without waiting for a 14-day downward trend in cases Fauci and other health experts have warned was crucial to doing so safely.