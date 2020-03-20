79°
White House: Coronavirus Task Force to provide Friday morning update on COVID-19 pandemic
WASHINGTON - President Trump will join the Coronavirus Task Force in addressing the media with an update on the federal government's initiative to fight COVID-19 and its financial effects.
The Task Force will hold its press conference from the White House around 10:45 a.m. (CST)
A window with the entire press conference will be included in this article shortly before the press conference begins.
