White House calls Ryan's immigration remarks 'preposterous'

WASHINGTON - Looks like the honeymoon's over for President Barack Obama and new House Speaker Paul Ryan.



Just four days after Ryan took the helm in the House, the White House is accusing him of "pandering to the extreme right wing" of his party.



White House spokesman Josh Earnest says Ryan's recent comments on immigration reform are "preposterous" and disappointing.



Ryan said Sunday that he's ruled out passing comprehensive immigration legislation while Obama is president. He said Obama cannot be trusted on the issue.



Earnest called the remark "ironic." He says it's Ryan who supported an immigration deal, then blocked it from passing the House.



Earnest says Ryan's remarks don't bode well for a "new era of Republican leadership."