White House announces plan of action to reduce gun violence
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Biden-Harris administration announced a plan of action Wednesday detailing how they aim to reduce gun violence across the U.S.
The plan lists six steps the White House will take to address the spike in gun-related violence:
- The Justice Department, within 30 days, will issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of "ghost guns."
- The Justice Department, within 60 days, will issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.
- The Justice Department, within 60 days, will publish model “red flag” legislation for states.
- The Administration is investing in evidence-based community violence interventions.
- The Justice Department will issue an annual report on firearms trafficking.
- The President will nominate David Chipman to serve as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
You can read the full release here.
