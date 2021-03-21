53°
Latest Weather Blog
White Castle native killed in Ascension Parish crash
DONALDSONVILLE - Troopers are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that took the life of a 47-year-old White Castle man.
Around 4:30 p.m. Louisiana State Police responded to a crash LA Hwy 405 at Brou Road in Ascension Parish.
During the investigation troopers discovered that when Gentiele Thaddeus Nicholas Sr. was traveling east on LA Hwy 405 in a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado the vehicle ran off the road and overturned for unknown reasons.
Nicholas was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Nicholas for testing. The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pop-up market in Central boost profits for COVID impacted businesses
-
New work week qualifies long list of employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
-
Hundreds impacted by pandemic line up for free food and clothing giveaway
-
Amazon worker enjoys playful game of basketball with neighborhood kids
-
Vaccination efforts ramp up at Ochsner Baton Rouge