White Castle native killed in Ascension Parish crash

DONALDSONVILLE - Troopers are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that took the life of a 47-year-old White Castle man.

Around 4:30 p.m. Louisiana State Police responded to a crash LA Hwy 405 at Brou Road in Ascension Parish.

During the investigation troopers discovered that when Gentiele Thaddeus Nicholas Sr. was traveling east on LA Hwy 405 in a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado the vehicle ran off the road and overturned for unknown reasons.

Nicholas was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Nicholas for testing. The investigation is ongoing.