White Castle man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking along highway

3 hours 30 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, October 16 2022 Oct 16, 2022 October 16, 2022 2:25 PM October 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BELLE ROSE - A man walking along a Louisiana highway was hit and killed early Sunday morning, but his body was not found until hours after the crash. 

According to State Police, 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle was walking along LA-998 when he was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. Troopers were notified of the body around 8 a.m.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is a 2015-present model Lincoln Continental with damage to the passenger side.

If anyone sees a vehicle matching the description, call (985) 857-3680. 

