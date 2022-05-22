82°
Whistle while you work: Behind Jobert's 9 RBI day, LSU baseball sweeps Vanderbilt
Right fielder Brayden Jobert blasted a 3-run home run, a grand slam, a triple and a 2-RBI double to account for nine RBI’s in Saturday afternoon’s 21-10 win over Vanderbilt.
He's the first LSU player with 9 RBI in a game since 1999 when Eric Hendrickson did it against Ohio.
LSU closer Bryce Collins (3-1) earned the win, working the final 2.2 innings and allowing only one run on one hit and no walks.
This was the first three-game sweep by the Tigers of Vanderbilt in Nashville in program history.
