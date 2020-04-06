63°
Whiskey Bay exit reopened following fatal crash early Monday morning
IBERVILLE PARISH - Officials say a fatal crash occurred on I-10 West near the Whiskey Bay exit, leading to its temporary closure early Monday morning.
After State Police investigated the area the exit was reopened shortly before 5:30 a.m.
At this time, few details have been provided regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The right lane remains blocked on I-10 West at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay) due to an accident. Traffic congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 6, 2020
