Whirlpool recalls glass cooktops due to burn, fire hazards

Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

A company is recalling more than 26,000 glass cooktops with touch controls after multiple incident reports.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Whirlpool Corporation said it has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements "turning on by themselves." The products being recalled were sold in stores and online from March 2017 through August 2019. They were sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and JennAir brand names.

There have been 14 reports of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of other products catching fire. The company said two people have reported suffering minor burns.

Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker.