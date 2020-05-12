While welcoming reopening, EBR Mayor warns residents to remain cautious against virus

BATON ROUGE - Now that over 22,000 residents have recovered from novel coronavirus, Louisiana is on the precipice of entering the initial phase of reopening.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined 2une In on Tuesday morning to discuss how the Parish will navigate the gradual reopening of its businesses and other daily activities.

Mayor Broome said though the gradual reopening begins Friday, residents must still take extra precautions to ward off novel coronavirus.

"This is a new reality we have to embrace," Mayor Broome said when speaking of the threat of COVID-19.

After highlighting the importance of continuing to wear masks, adhering to social distancing regulations, and practicing personal hygiene, the mayor went on to say, "Now that we are reopening, those steps are more important than ever before."

The mayor said she and her team will continue to closely monitor the number of virus cases within the parish and make adjustments as needed.

Local businesses are eager to open their doors and see the local economy revived. Though many businesses and residents have taken a financial hit, Mayor Broome said there were no layoffs within the City Parish due to the virus pandemic.

The Mayor encouraged residents to look out for a Friday announcement from her Restart BR team, and explained at that time they will detail exactly what the Parish's reopening will look like for residents.