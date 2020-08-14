77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

While mourning, state police readies to train more troopers

4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, August 28 2015 Aug 28, 2015 August 28, 2015 4:32 PM August 28, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - A day after the Louisiana State Police buries one of its own, a new class of cadets begin their training to be troopers this weekend.

The men and women will report to the state police training academy Sunday for 16 weeks of training. It's the third cadet class to be held since January 2014, according to the state police.

Training involves classroom instruction and field training in firearms, defensive tactics, physical fitness, pursuit driving and other preparation.

The cadet class will gather one week after the shooting death of Senior Trooper Steven Vincent, who was killed when he stopped to help a stranded motorist. Kevin Daigle has been booked with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the fatal shooting.

Vincent's funeral is set for Saturday in Lake Charles.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days