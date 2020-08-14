While mourning, state police readies to train more troopers

BATON ROUGE - A day after the Louisiana State Police buries one of its own, a new class of cadets begin their training to be troopers this weekend.



The men and women will report to the state police training academy Sunday for 16 weeks of training. It's the third cadet class to be held since January 2014, according to the state police.



Training involves classroom instruction and field training in firearms, defensive tactics, physical fitness, pursuit driving and other preparation.



The cadet class will gather one week after the shooting death of Senior Trooper Steven Vincent, who was killed when he stopped to help a stranded motorist. Kevin Daigle has been booked with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the fatal shooting.



Vincent's funeral is set for Saturday in Lake Charles.