While en route to one fire, first responders notice second fire at Airline Highway business

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday (June 1), while first responders were on their way to one fire, they noticed a second fire burning at a tire shop within the 6100 block of Airline Highway, at AAA Tire Shop.

Members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they saw smoke coming from a storage trailer at AAA Tire Shop.

Members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they saw smoke coming from a storage trailer at AAA Tire Shop.

They stopped at the tire shop and quickly got the flames under control.

Thanks to the quick response of first responders, the fire did not cause any injuries or spread to any other parts of the business.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and the incident remains under investigation.

This is one of four blazes fire crews were called to overnight.

The other three incidents occurred on Plank Road, Packard Street, and at a business off Siegen Lane.

Anyone with information related to any of these incidents is urged to contact investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 354-1419.