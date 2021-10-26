78°
Latest Weather Blog
Which schools will keep their mask mandates?
Governor Edwards announced Tuesday that Louisiana will lift its statewide mask mandate though continue to require masks in K-12 schools. School that choose to incorporate the CDC's quarantine guidelines will be allowed to opt out of the mandate.
This is how schools in the capital area have responded so far:
Ascension Parish - No mask mandate starting Oct. 27.
East Baton Rouge Parish - Will keep current masking guidelines.
Livingston Parish - Undecided.
St. Helena Parish - No mask mandate starting Wednesday.
West Baton Rouge Parish - No mask mandate starting Oct. 28.
Trending News
West Feliciana Parish - No mask mandate starting Oct. 28.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenage troublemakers appear to be in charge of juvie jail: Another attempted...
-
Which schools will keep their mask mandates?
-
Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo - Futurecast breakdown
-
As homicides spike, demand for victims' assistance grows
-
Lane widening at I-10/I-12 split and College Drive starting Monday, expected to...