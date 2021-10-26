79°
Which schools will keep their mask mandates?

Tuesday, October 26 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Governor Edwards announced Tuesday that Louisiana will lift its statewide mask mandate though continue to require masks in K-12 schools. School that choose to incorporate the CDC's quarantine guidelines will be allowed to opt out of the mandate.

This is how schools in the capital area have responded so far:

Ascension Parish - No mask mandate starting Oct. 27.

East Baton Rouge Parish - Will keep current masking guidelines.

Livingston Parish - Undecided.

St. Helena Parish - No mask mandate starting Wednesday.

West Baton Rouge Parish - No mask mandate starting Oct. 28.

West Feliciana Parish -  No mask mandate starting Oct. 28.

