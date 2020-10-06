Where to find sandbags throughout the capital area ahead of Hurricane Delta

Officials in some parishes are making sandbags available ahead of Hurricane Delta's expected landfall this weekend.

The list below will be updated as more parishes announce sandbag locations.

East Baton Rouge Parish

- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

- BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

- BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

- BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

- BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

- BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

- BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

Livingston Parish

-Walker: Sidney Hutchinson Park

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection posted the following stations with available supplies:

- Station #1 - 29758 South Palmetto St., Walker, LA 70785

- Station #3 - 34893 Hwy 1019, Denham Springs, LA 70706

- Station #5 - 18525 Clio St., Port Vincent, LA 70726

- Station #9 - 9100 Hillon Hood Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726

St. James Parish

- Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763

- Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, LA 70090

- Kingview Street Fire Station - 8120 Kingview Street, St. James, LA 70086

- Gramercy Water Plant - 407 East Jefferson Highway, Gramercy, LA 70052

- Lutcher Water Plant - 1132 Lutcher Avenue, Lutcher, LA 70071

Tangipahoa Parish

-Sandbag stations will be set up at the main fire station in each of the following communities: Natalbany, Loranger, Husser, Wilmer, Kentwood, and Independence.

-In the 8th Ward, sandbag stations will be set up at the fire station on LA 445 and at the new station on LA 22 east in Bedico.

-In Ponchatoula, the fire stations on LA 22 east and west of the city limits will have self-serve sandbag stations, as will the Hammond Baptist Fire Station.