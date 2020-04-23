Where to find free masks and PPE throughout capital area

Local governments and businesses around the Capital Area are distributing masks and PPE to several organizations as well as people who are most vulnerable.

Thursday, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the city-parish received 28,500 masks from the Hanes clothing company. Those will be distributed to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging.

An additional 28,500 will be made available to the East Baton Rouge School System as well as the Baton Rouge Health District. 500 masks will be donated to nursing homes.

Livingston

Livingston Parish officials will be distributing donated, high-quality, re-useable masks (masks that can be washed and reused) at locations throughout the area. Find the locations of the distribution centers here.

Baton Rouge

Murphy Law Firm will be distributing 20,000 masks and 10,000 gloves to those who are in need, according to their social media posts. The firm will host a drive-thru personal protection equipment giveaway Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The law firm is located at 2354 S. Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

West Baton Rouge

On Monday (April 27), West Baton Rouge parish government will distribute washable protective masks at the Addis Community Center; Landon Alexander Park; Rivault Park; William and Lee Park and the Erwinville Community Center. It will be drive-up and people should remain in vehicles. The giveaway is from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Monday while supplies last. Each vehicle will be given a 5-pack of washable masks.

West Feliciana

The sheriff's office will hand out masks donated by Hanes at the Command Post at the corner of Hwy. 10 and Hwy. 61 Friday (4/24) from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday (4/25) from nine a.m. - noon. Deputies will hand out masks on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. The cotton face masks are washable, reusable, and designed for everyday wear.