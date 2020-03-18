When you should (and shouldn't) dial 911 for coronavirus concerns

BATON ROUGE- Emergency services made a list to help residents determine if their coronavirus concerns or questions can be answered without congesting emergency phone lines.

Rather than dialing 911 and overloading the system with non-emergency related questions or concerns, Baton Rouge EMS recommends utilizing 211 instead.

A statewide network was launched to answer the public's questions related to COVID-19. Anyone looking for information about the virus outbreak can dial 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak as it becomes available.

"The network is best designed and staffed to handle the large volume of calls from Louisiana residents who are concerned and who have questions about the rapidly-spreading virus," the Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

The statewide network is the first and "best source" to connect callers with critical information about health and human services, Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for LDH’s Office of Public Health, said.

Billioux continues, “This expertise ensures that citizens can talk to a person who is trained to answer their questions 24 hours a day."

Last week, LDH provided Louisiana 211 with a comprehensive list of questions that have come into the original information telephone line.

These include questions about testing for COVID-19, symptoms and treatment, and when to access medical help. Answers to all questions were provided by LDH’s medical leadership team.